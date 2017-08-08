Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger: Sead Kolasinac a flawless fit for Premier League

Kolasinac, signed on a free transfer from Schalke, started Sunday’s Community Shield on the substitutes’ bench, but had to come on for his debut earlier than expected when Per Mertesacker suffered a first-half head injury.

He said: “I am staying at Arsenal this season”. “He is physically very strong, naturally”. You have players who were pumped up in the gym and players who were born strong. And he’s the second part. But it’s not only that, I bought him as well for his attitude.

Arsene Wenger hailed an “outstanding” Sead Kolasinac after the signing scored in Sunday’s Community Shield victory, and said the defender’s physicality will make him a flawless fit for the Premier League. For the implementation of most Arsenal had the two minutes – year-old newcomer “Gunners” Kolasinac was locked filing with a penalty kick.

“He looks to me like he has the talent but also has a very strong attitude”.

Wenger’s side open the Premier League season at home to 2016 champions Leicester City on Friday, with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea beginning their title defence at home to Burnley the following day.

“He still needs to adapt to the intensity of the game but overall he had very interesting moves and I believe that after what we have seen today he will become stronger and stronger”.

“What doesn’t help is the fact that their best player, Eden Hazard, is set to miss the start of the season due to a fractured ankle. We’ll let some players go”, he said.

Competition for places is fierce in the Arsenal midfield, to the extent that Elneny was even asked to fill in at centre-back during pre-season so that he could receive playing time.