Arsene Wenger Decision Causes Concern For Gunners Fans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said more players will be leaving the club before the end of the transfer window after admitting his squad is too big.

Wenger had earlier been asked how he felt before a season with no Champions League football.

Wenger has insisted that Sanchez will remain at the Emirates Stadium this season, representing Arsenal as it looks to challenge for the Premier League title and climb back into the Champions League.

The two-time West Ham United loanee has also reportedly been on the radar of Premier League newcomers Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Serie A sides Cagliari, Sassuolo and Hellas Verona this summer.

“I would say that the Premier League has, in my opinion, taken over from the Champions League interest-wise”. “You can not discount Chelsea“. If a team is in a position in April where they have more chance to win the Europa League, they can let some games go in the championship and not completely focus on the regularity of the competition. I believe today is the first time that you have seen physically that he is ready. “The trend has always to come from the team”. Since the format of the Europa League – then the Uefa Cup – was changed in 1999-2000, only seven clubs have lifted the trophy after dropping down from the Champions League.

“I left them [Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey] all out because some are short of preparation like Alexis [Sanchez]”.

On besting Chelsea at the national stadium, as Arsenal did in the FA Cup final two-and-a-half months ago, Wenger added: “It’s an encouragement, it’s no more than that”. We have to show that again on Sunday.

Wenger will decide over the next few days whether to finally call time on injury jinxed midfielder Jack Wilshere, whose contract runs out next year.