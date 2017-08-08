ASEAN calls for non-militarization, self-restraint in South China Sea activities

Australia, the United States and Japan also “voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”.

Vietnam urged other Southeast Asian nations to take a stronger stand against Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, as a tense regional security forum began on Saturday with North Korea also under fire over its nuclear programme.

China and ASEAN said they both agreed Sunday to a framework for talks on a “code of conduct” in the disputed South China Sea, but the Southeast Asian side indirectly criticized Beijing’s territorial expansion there in an unusual statement.

Robespierre Bolivar, spokesman of the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs, said no consensus has been reached on whether to make the code of conduct legally binding, hinting that there are parties which do not favour doing so.

The code of conduct would be aimed at avoiding accidents as the claimant countries fish, explore for oil and gas or develop some of the estimated 500 tiny islets.

They also noted concerns expressed by some members about land reclamations and emphasized “the importance of non-militarization”.

Other claimants are ASEAN members Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei, as well as Taiwan.

China’s rejection of an worldwide ruling in 2016 that supported the territorial claims of the Philippines “demonstrates to any observer what kind of country China is”, Harris said in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, at a meeting of the U.S. -Indonesia Friendship Society.

MONITORING Meanwhile, Police Director for National Capitol Region Police Office (NCRPO) Oscar D. Albayalde said security forces are “monitoring” former Leftist assassins who allegedly joined Islamist bandits and could be planning to disrupt the upcoming meetings of foreign ministers.

The code framework is an outline for what China and ASEAN call “consultations” on a formal agreement, which could start later this year.

“One key issue is the question of legally binding”, he told reporters late on Sunday.

The Philippines – the recipient of billions of dollars of investment and aid from China – has played down the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal past year that found China’s sweeping claim to the sea had no legal basis.

China has made sweeping claims over the South China Sea, a vital waterway through which US$5 trillion in sea-borne trade passes each year. Tensions flared alarmingly in recent years over China’s island-building works in one of the most-contested regions, where US naval and aerial “freedom of navigation” patrols have challenged Beijing’s claims.

The 2002 document was more strongly worded against China. The court said that, in effect, no country had sovereign rights over the rocky outcrop, therefore entitling all countries with overlapping claims to use its resources.