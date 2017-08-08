ASEAN, China adopt framework for crafting code on South China Sea

China’s foreign minister said on Sunday it would be not be easy to restart six-party talks about North Korea’s nuclear programme and missile tests, but dialogue was necessary and all sides should work towards that goal.

The commander of US forces in the Pacific says negotiations between Southeast Asian nations and an “aggressive” China on a code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea will be a key test for the region.

According to the Xinhua news agency, during the meeting with Malaysia’s Anifah Aman the Chinese minister stressed that Beijing hoped to enhance ties in the spheres of defense, law enforcement, as well as in investments and construction of infrastructure. The region itself is not a treaty partner of the USA and it’s up to the 10 Southeast Asian countries to respond firmly to China’s posture in the South China Sea, he said.

The last but not the least, Wang said the group should strengthen people-to-people exchanges to promote cultural and regional exchanges in the region. As in past criticisms, they did not cite China by name.

Several ASEAN countries want the code to be legally binding, enforceable and have a dispute resolution mechanism.

“On the other hand, some non-regional countries remain in the past”. Critics of China have accused it of assiduously dividing ASEAN, which operates on a consensus basis, with strong-arm tactics and chequebook diplomacy, enticing smaller countries in the bloc such as Cambodia and Laos to support it. Tensions flared alarmingly in recent years over China’s island-building works in one of the most-contested regions, where US naval and aerial “freedom of navigation” patrols have challenged Beijing’s claims.

Wang said at a news conference in Manila that those three conditions include non-interference by “outside parties”, obviously referring to the United States, which Beijing has frequently accused of meddling in the territorial disputes.

The United States, Australia and Japan on Monday denounced Beijing’s island-building and militarisation of the South China Sea, in contrast to the increasingly tepid response from Southeast Asian nations over the festering issue.

China’s territorial disputes in the strategic and potentially oil- and gas-rich waterway with Taiwan and ASEAN member states Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam intensified after Beijing built islands in the disputed waters in recent years and reportedly started to install a missile defense system on them, alarming rival claimant states as well as the USA and other Western governments.

Another diplomat says the wordings on the South China Sea issue to be included in the communique had not yet been finalized Saturday.

Wang, who is in Manila attending the East Asia Summit foreign ministers’ meeting and other related meetings, indicated that the 13 countries could deepen cooperation in six aspects.

Both diplomats spoke to the AP condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issues publicly.