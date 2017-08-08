ASEAN fails to reach consensus on S. China Sea

Ahead of the launch of the annual gathering of foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam made a bold play against China with a raft of suggested changes to a planned joint communique.

The code of conduct framework was useful to build confidence, said Philippine security expert Rommel Banlaoi, but was not enough to manage and prevent conflict in the South China Sea.

The code framework is an outline for what China and ASEAN call “consultations” on a formal agreement, which could start later this year.

Beijing insists its activities are for defence purposes, in areas it considers its waters.

Bolivar clarified that the Philippines preferred to have a binding code, contrary to some reports that the summit’s host country was teaming up with Cambodia on the issue and siding with China.

Wang also revealed the talks would push through if a precondition was followed.

A Southeast Asian diplomat told the AP on Sunday that Vietnam had pushed for stronger language despite opposition from numerous ministers, whose countries rely heavily on China for trade and investment. A separate ASEAN document, dated May and seen by Reuters, shows that Vietnam pushed for stronger, more specific text in the framework, wanting mention of a dispute resolution mechanism and respecting “sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction”.

They say it comes 15 years after negotiations on the issue first began, and China has used that time to cement its claims with the artificial islands, while an actual code likely remained many years away.

Signing China up to a legally binding and enforceable code for the strategic waterway has always been a goal for claimant members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), some of which have sparred for years over what they see as China’s disregard for their sovereign rights and its blocking of fishermen and energy exploration efforts.

The AMM 50 and related meetings will run until August 8.

Wang said he would not try to anticipate what the code will comprise, but said whatever is signed must be adhered to.

Experts say the uncertain future U.S. commitment to Asia leaves Vietnam in the most exposed position, as it has competing claims with China and relies on imports from its neighbor.

Adding to the drumbeat of criticism, the commander of US forces in the Pacific, Adm. Harry Harris, said Monday that the code of conduct negotiations with an “aggressive” China will be a key challenge for the region.

At the heart of these disputes are a series of barren islands in two groups – the Spratly Islands, off the coast of the Philippines, and the Paracel Islands, off the coasts of Vietnam and China.

In what two diplomats involved said was another victory for Beijing on Sunday, ASEAN members declined to say in their joint statement that the hoped-for code of conduct with China be “legally binding”.

The arrangement entails that parties which violate the code may be held accountable for their actions, which analysts say may not sit well with China.

Rich in resources and traversed by a quarter of global shipping, the South China Sea is the stage for several territorial disputes that threaten to escalate tensions in the region.

Fifth, to fully implement the China-ASEAN Joint Statement on Production Capacity Cooperation and boost each other’s industrialization process.