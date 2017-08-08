ASEAN foreign ministers endorse COC framework on S. China Sea rows

The foreign minister said that the new United Nations sanctions on North Korea are aimed at effectively blocking North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, as well as resolving the North’s nuclear issue peacefully with diplomacy and politics through six-party nuclear talks.

They were encouraged by the conclusion and adoption of the framework of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which will “facilitate the work for the conclusion of an effective COC on a mutually-agreed timeline”.

China has opposed including mention of its island-building or an arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s historical claims to the strategic waters.

“That is important, as that term ensures that the South China Sea remains open to the commercial interests of all states”.

Accusations of United States involvement in the statement began nearly immediately, with Cambodia (often acting as a proxy for China in the organisation) reportedly stalling.

The ASEAN and Chinese foreign ministers are expected to discuss and approve the Framework-COC and then forward it to their leaders, who are expected to give their approval during the next ASEAN Summit in November.

Another diplomat says the wordings on the South China Sea issue to be included in the communique had not yet been finalized Saturday.

The tense talks came after Vietnam, which also claims parts of the strategically vital sea, insisted that tough language be inserted into the statement expressing concern over Chinese land reclamation in the contested waters.

Critics of China have accused it of trying to divide Asean with strong-armed tactics and chequebook diplomacy, enticing smaller countries in the bloc such as Cambodia and Laos to support it.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi canceled a scheduled one-on-one meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart in Manila at the last minute on Monday due to a spat over the South China Sea, according to people familiar with the situation.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, sixth from left, links arms with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers during the ASEAN-Australia ministerial meeting Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.

This year, ASEAN also commemorates its 50th anniversary.

“We strongly call upon the DPRK [North Korea], as a participant in the ASEAN Regional Forum [ARF], to positively contribute to realize the ARF’s vision to maintain the Asia-Pacific as a region of lasting peace, stability, friendship and prosperity”, the statement added. Singapore’s three-year term as country coordinator of Asean-China relations began in 2015. The US and China had been negotiating the draft text for about a month.

AirAsia has operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines and is the only airline that flies directly to all 10 ASEAN countries.

The Asean and China adopted a non-binding “declaration of conduct” in 2002 to discourage hostile acts.

“China and the Philippines have this bilateral consultation mechanism, the first meeting was very good, sucesssful”. “As long as we commit to dialogue and consultation and worldwide law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of th Seas, we will be able to stabilize the situation and find a way out”.

China has called for a resumption of talks on the Korean Peninsula and urged North Korea not to provoke the worldwide community after the UN Security Council voted to impose its toughest sanctions yet on Pyongyang.

The second was to create a synergy between China’s Belt and Road initiative and the ASEAN master plan on connectivity so as to expand the areas of cooperation.