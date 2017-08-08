ASEAN foreign ministers endorse COC framework on South China Sea

It’s not clear if the ministers will push for a legally binding code.

The ARF is an annual security gathering involving foreign ministers from almost 30 nations including China, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the ASEAN members.

The framework seeks to advance a 2002 Declaration of Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea, which has mostly been ignored by claimant states, particularly China, which has built seven manmade islands in disputed waters, three of which are equipped with runways, surface-to-air missiles and radars.

On the South China Sea dispute, “the ministers voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”, the statement said, adding they urged claimants in the sea to refrain from “militarization of disputed features”.

A draft of the framework leaked to media indicated a reference to “promote mutual trust, cooperation and confidence, prevent incidents, manage incidents should they occur and create a favourable environment for the peaceful resolution of disputes”.

Southeast Asian nations agreed with China on Sunday to endorse a framework for a maritime code of conduct that would govern behavior in disputed waters of the South China Sea, a small step forward in a negotiation that has lasted well over a decade, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“We underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the DOC in its entirety”, they pointed out in their joint communique. As the framework has been agreed upon, we hope there would be less debate on the substantive part of the COC.

The Duterte administration took a different stance but maintained the same goal – to have peace and stability at the sea, said Cayetano.

China’s rejection of an global ruling in 2016 that supported the territorial claims of the Philippines “demonstrates to any observer what kind of country China is”, Harris said in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, at a meeting of the U.S. -Indonesia Friendship Society.

“Our coastguards have been talking so there would be less navy ships and more coastguard ships in the area”. It has also built structures on islands claimed by the Philippines, including Mischief Reef and Scarborough Shoal. “So we believe the current strategy – without judging the past strategy – is now working”, he said.

The sides agreed to continue coordinating to maintain the bloc’s basis principles in addressing issues relating to peace and security in the region, including the East Sea issue on the basis of worldwide law, the 1982 UNCLOS, to safeguard overflight and maritime freedom, security and safety in the East Sea, and seriously and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and soon have a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

The role of the Philippines as 2017 chair of Asean has helped China keep a lid on discord.

The new research led by Bonnie Glaser with Center for Strategic & International Studies finds an estimated 3.37 trillion dollars in trade passed through the South China Sea in 2016.