ASEAN foreign ministers voice ‘grave concerns’ over North Korea’s tension escalation

Disagreements over North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests and territorial disputes in the South China Sea prevented the region’s foreign ministers from promptly issuing their joint communique after an annual gathering in Manila, two Southeast Asian diplomats said Sunday.

Australia, Japan and the U.S. also “voiced their strong opposition to coercive unilateral actions that could alter the status quo and increase tensions”.

Another diplomat said that wordings on the South China Sea issue to be included in the communique had not yet been finalized, with Vietnam reiterating its position that ASEAN should cite regional concern over China’s land reclamation and construction of its man-made islands.

Some critics and diplomats believe China’s sudden interest in the code after 15 years of delays is to drag out the negotiating process to buy time to complete its strategic objectives in the South China Sea, through which more than $3 billion of ship-borne trade passes annually.

The 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also mentioned late Sunday in their 46-page statement a vague reference to an worldwide arbitration ruling a year ago that invalidated China’s historical claims to virtually all of the strategic waterway. Signing China up to a legally binding and enforceable code for the strategic waterway has always been a goal for claimant members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), some of which have sparred for years over what they see as China’s disregard for their sovereign rights and its blocking of fishermen and energy exploration efforts.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the move created a solid foundation for negotiations that could start this year if “the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable and on the premise that there is no major interference from outside parties”.

In what two diplomats involved said was another victory for Beijing on Sunday, ASEAN members declined to say in their joint statement that the hoped-for code of conduct with China be “legally binding”. “By the end of this year they have a second meeting”, he said.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said it was still premature to conclude the outcome of the negotiations for the code of conduct, which will be done by lawyers.

“One key issue is the question of legally binding”, he told reporters.

“It’s clear that China’s pressure on individual ASEAN governments has paid off”, Bill Hayton, a South China Sea expert and associate fellow with the Asia Programme at Chatham House in London, told AFP.

Rich in resources and traversed by a quarter of global shipping, the South China Sea is the stage for several territorial disputes that threaten to escalate tensions in the region.

However, the agreement did not stop China from building military structures over disputed islands.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei have made claims to part of the Spratlys based on the internationally recognised Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 hundred nautical miles from a country’s coastline.

A separate Asean document, dated May and seen by Reuters, shows that Vietnam pushed for stronger, more specific text.

There have been deadly protests in Vietnam over China’s decision to build an oil rig off the Paracels.