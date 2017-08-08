China’s foreign minister said over the weekend that talks for a long-sought code of conduct in the South China Sea, first mooted in 2002, may finally start this year if “outside parties” don’t cause a major disruption.

The US, Australia and Japan have promised to continue “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea and called on Beijing to endorse a legally binding code of conduct over the disputed region.

They urged claimants to refrain from land reclamation, construction of outposts and militarization of disputed features, a veiled reference to China’s expansion of its defence capability on Mischief, Fiery Cross and Subi reefs in the Spratly archipelago.

Kono had suggested he would remind Beijing of the importance of the rule of law in dealing with disputes in the waters, one of the world’s vital shipping routes, where several ASEAN nations have overlapping territorial claims with China.

The Asean was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the Asean Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of Asean, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. But experts say China will not allow that and ASEAN may end up acquiescing to what amounts to a gentlemen’s agreement.

India is marking the 25th anniversary of its relations with the ASEAN – a regional intergovernmental grouping consisting of 10 countries from south-east Asia, which promotes cooperation between the members and facilitates political, economic, military, cultural and educational integration among the member countries and other Asian nations. Thanks to our considerate efforts, the current situation in the South China Sea is showing positive momentum.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, fourth left, applauds with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers and their representatives as they take part in the ASEAN-Canada ministerial meeting of the 50th ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and its dialogue partners.

“Is it that some countries do not want to see greater stability in the South China Sea?” he asked. Alarm over North Korea’s missile tests, a tentative step to temper South China Sea disputes, and unease over a disastrous siege by pro-Islamic State group militants, will grab the spotlight at the annual meetings of Southeast Asia’s top diplomats and their Asian and Western counterparts.

Jay Batongbacal, an expert on the South China Sea at the University of the Philippines, told news channel ANC the adoption of the framework gave China “the absolute upper hand” in terms of strategy, because it will be able to decide when the negotiating process can start.