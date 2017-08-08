Asean urges non-militarisation in South China Sea

“Terrorism knows no boundaries and is directly threatening the safety and well being of our peoples”, Kang said, at the start of a meeting between foreign ministers of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as China, Japan and South Korea.

China insists that a much-delayed code of conduct between it and ASEAN members over the disputed sea must not be legally binding, a demand to which Southeast Asian countries have so far acquiesced.

Bolivar stressed the Philippines preferred a “legally binding” and effective code of conduct which all parties would observe and adhere to.

Critics, however, say the framework serves only as a brief outline of previously agreed principles and fails to mention concerns over China’s newly built islands or an arbitration ruling a year ago that invalidated Beijing’s claims to virtually all of the South China Sea.

The three nations also called on China and the Philippines to respect last year’s global arbitration ruling which dismissed much of Beijing’s claim in the sea.

In his remarks at the event, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated ASEAN on its 50th anniversary and expressed his delight at the bloc’s development, extending his best wishes for it in the next five decades.

They urged South China Sea claimants “to refrain from land reclamation, construction of outposts, militarisation of disputed features, and undertaking unilateral actions that cause permanent physical change to the marine environment in areas pending delimitation”, the statement said.

The situation in the South China Sea should also be “generally stable”, he said.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, including waters approaching the coasts of ASEAN members Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

Washington has asked countries, including the ASEAN member states, to help isolate North Korea diplomatically to force it to stop provocative acts.

In a joint statement issued Sunday, ASEAN foreign ministers expressed concern over “land reclamations and activities” in the South China Sea that have “eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region”.

The foreign ministers of ASEAN and China also agreed to pursue a “3-step initiative” toward an actual COC.

Some critics and diplomats believe China’s sudden interest in the code after 15 years of delays is to drag out the negotiating process to buy time to complete its strategic objectives in the South China Sea, through which more than $3 trillion of ship-borne trade passes annually. Vietnam on Friday night sought to insert tough language against China in an ASEAN statement that was scheduled to be released after the Southeast Asian ministers wrapped up their own talks on Saturday.

Several ASEAN countries want the code to be legally binding, enforceable and have a dispute resolution mechanism.

Bolivar said the framework on the code of conduct will not be released to the public because of its sensitivity.

China has built structures over some of the disputed islands, most recently a cinema on Woody Island, one of the Paracel Islands that is also claimed by Vietnam.

These included providing assistance to Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and the Philippines which were affected by natural disasters like in Aceh (tsunami) and Yogyakarta (earthquake), as well as being the intermediary for peace talks between the Philippine government and the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front).