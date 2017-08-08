Asia ‘no longer immune’ to terrorism – South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi would not say whether the Code of Conduct in the heavily disputed South China Sea that would be negotiated between China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) would be legally binding.

But Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Robespierre Bolivar said at a news conference Saturday that there was no plan for those nations to meet on the sidelines of the Manila meetings.

They also urged ASEAN member states and China to finalize a legally binding, meaningful, effective, and consistent with worldwide law Code of Conduct for the South China Sea (COC), in a timely manner.

The US, Australia and Japan have promised to continue “freedom of navigation” operations in the South China Sea and called on Beijing to endorse a legally binding code of conduct over the disputed region.

“Given the significance of the South China Sea for Chinese trade, Beijing may be more inclined to take steps to preserve the free flow of trade”, said the report.

Even when its claims to South China Sea may be legitimate, Vietnam finds itself isolated in the ASEAN regional forum.

Cambodia wanted its sentiments on the Korean Peninsula better reflected in the ASEAN foreign ministers’ joint communique, stalling its issuance Saturday after the ministers concluded their meeting, the diplomat said, adding that Cambodia’s stance may have been influenced by China.

They also noted concerns expressed by some members about land reclamations and emphasized “the importance of non-militarization”. Thanks to our considerate efforts, the current situation in the South China Sea is showing positive momentum.

While not wanting to prejudge the issue, Dr Balakrishnan said that countries must bear in mind the “ultimate goal is peace, stability and confidence building in the South China Sea”. But China, which claims virtually the entire South China Sea, is unlikely to allow the negotiations to move in that direction.

China claims almost all of the sea, through which $5 trillion in annual shipping trade passes, and its artificial islands have raised concerns it could eventually build military bases there and establish de facto control over the waters.

Critics of China have accused it of assiduously dividing ASEAN, which operates on a consensus basis, with strong-arm tactics and chequebook diplomacy, enticing smaller countries in the bloc such as Cambodia and Laos to support it. The draft is expected to be submitted to the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for approval on August 6.

The South China Sea chapter in the latest draft communique, a negotiated text subject to changes, is a watered-down version of one issued in Laos a year ago.

The primary focus is whether the code will be legally binding.

Talks on a code of conduct will get tougher, and more drawn out, about a year after the framework signing “euphoria” wears off, Koh said.

The contending states should clarify their claims peacefully in accordance with a 1982 maritime treaty and global law, according to the three, who met on the sidelines of annual meetings of Asia-Pacific foreign ministers in Manila, including those from China and Russian Federation.

The regional grouping decides by consensus, and a year ago Cambodia and Laos, who receive massive aid from China, blocked any mention of the arbitration ruling in the final text.