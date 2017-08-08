Athletes at World Athletics Championships hit by gastro outbreak

Several athletes at the World Athletics Championships in London have come down with a tummy bug.

London 2017 organisers have ordered a floor in one of the hotels used by competitors to be quarantined after an outbreak of gastroenteritis was confirmed in a hotel.

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, a gold medal hopeful, had to withdraw from the 200m heats on Monday night after reportedly suffering food poisoning.

A reported 12 athletes, including Barr, were taken ill at the hotel, however there is no route back into London 2017 for the Waterford man or for the other impacted athletes.

They included German triple jumper Neele Eckhardt who collapsed at the weekend but was well enough to compete in Monday’s final.

Makwala, 30, was one of the favourites for the 200m and, without a valid reason for withdrawing, he could have been disqualified from the 400m.

“According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes in the athletes’ hotel“, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Baptiste grabbed the eighth and final spot into the final on time with a run of 11.07 (+0.8) in her semifinal heat before crossing the finish line in 11.09 (+0.1) for eighth place in the World Championship final.

“Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff”.

“Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained”, the organising committee said in a statement.

The Irish hurdler said he was “bitterly disappointed” to be forced to withdraw.

Yelena Orlova, a spokesperson for neutral athletes from Russian Federation at the World Championships in London, said earlier that over 25 athletes from Ukraine, Germany, Estonia and other countries were affected by the virus, which is spread by aerial transmission.