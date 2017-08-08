August 7 full moon precedes much-anticipated solar eclipse

“One does not need a telescope to watch the eclipse, although a good pair of binoculars will enhance the experience”, he said.

The August 7 lunar eclipse is associated with the upcoming major August 21 solar eclipse.

As for Minnesota, about 80 percent of the eclipse will be visible, so it won’t be safe to look at without eye protection at any time. You will need to inspect the filter for any pin holes or scratches prior to use, and if any are found, it is unsafe to use the filter.

NASA’s eclipse 2017 website has guidance on eclipse safety and solar glasses as well.

For those lucky enough to live in Southern Illinois, they’ll see not just the 2017 solar eclipse in totality, they’ll also see the 2024 solar eclipse in totality.

In Wichita, Kansas, eclipse viewing parties are being held by the WSU College of Education on the Corbin Education Center Patio from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

In the continental United States, the 70-mile width path of totality begins on the OR coast and passes through portions of Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, and SC.

A partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on Monday night and, if skies clear up of the monsoon clouds, it will be visible across the country.

Generally, one total solar eclipse is visible each year from some place on Earth.

The glasses are even more important in West Michigan, where there is only a partial eclipse, meaning some of the sun’s rays will be seen at all times. Unlike a total solar eclipse when the moon completely blocks the sun, the moon is unable to fully obscure the sun’s light, leaving a ring around the moon’s shadow.

This celestial event is a solar eclipse in which the moon passes between the sun and Earth and blocks all or part of the sun for up to about three hours, from beginning to end, as viewed from a given location.

Residents near Dallas, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Buffalo will all see a total solar eclipse.