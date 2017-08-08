Australian Navy locates US Marine helicopter that crashed off its northeast coast

An Australian navy survey ship has located the submerged MV-22 Osprey that went down off the east coast of Australia with 26 military personnel on board, 23 of whom were rescued.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating with the USS Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group as part of a regularly scheduled deployment in the region, he said.

“Please keep the family of Ruben Velasco.in your thoughts and prayers, ” Glass wrote.

The interview with NBC Boston included his mother, his older brother, Ryan Cross, and his father, Robert Cross.

“The location of the MV-22 was detected on August 6 by [the] Melville using its hydrographic capabilities”, according to an August 7 Marine Corps statement.

The deceased Marines were identified as 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, 26, of Oxford, Maine; Cpl. The news were confirmed by Defense Minister Marise Payne, who said in a statement on Monday that the missing U.S. military aircraft had been found by the Navy.

Three Marines remain missing after the crash.

The plane flew from the same base as the MV-22 Osprey that crashed off Australia on Saturday, killing three U.S. Marines.

Search crews suspended the rescue operation on Sunday and notified the families of those presumed dead in the wreck.

Ospreys have been involved in incidents resulting in deaths or injuries in recent years.

Itsunori Onodera asked the United States to temporarily stop flying the Ospreys in Japan following the accident.

“We have still many concerns”, Onodera said in a meeting with Maj. Cross and Ordway were both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 out of Futenma, Japan; Velasco was a member of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, out of Camp Pendleton, California. Gen. Charles Chiarotti, deputy commander of U.S. Forces in Japan, according to a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman.

The incident, which saw five crew members airlifted to safety and then subsequently treated for injuries, involved an MV-22 Osprey making a “shallow landing” according to USA military accounts.

In December, an Osprey crash-landed off the coast of the Okinawa city of Nago. The aircraft broke into pieces but no one was killed.