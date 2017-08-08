Authorities search for missing Lancaster County man

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and SLED need the community’s help in finding an elderly man who disappeared from his Lancaster home.

SLED said Bobby Baker was last seen in Heath Springs Monday. He has green eyes and has gray, balding hair. The state issued an endangered person alert for him.

He was last seen wearing navy blue overalls and driving a red 2005 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Detectives said Baker drives a red 2005 Chevrolet pickup with SC license plate 43405FM. As of Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the alert for Baker had not been rescinded.

Anyone with information concerning Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.