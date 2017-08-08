Baadshaho trailer released, Ajay Devgn calls it ‘Big Screen Entertainer’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday took to Twitter to share with his fans the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film “Baadshaho“.

Ajay Devgn is back with some badass action in his up coming movie Baadshaho. The movie is directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria and music of the movie is composed by Ankit Tiwari. Other than Ajay Devgn you will witness Esha Gupta, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles.

With “Baadshaho“, the team of Ajay, Emraan and filmmaker Milan Luthria will return to the silver screen after a gap of seven years since the release of “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai“.

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgan, who has a huge fan following across the nation, says his popularity is because of their love and appreciation and therefore he keeps their demands and wishes in mind while making any film.

The movie is all set to release on 1st, September 2017 worldwide.

The two minutes 20-second trailer promises a full fledged quintessential masala entertainer. Previously, films like Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burqa have been in the news as the CBFC demanded a lot of cuts in the films.

The film also features Sunny Leone in a special dance number and Ileana D’Cruz as queen Gitanjali.