‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Trailer Gives Us The First Look At Corinne & DeMario

For the first time ever, Bachelor in Paradise will conclude with a live finale to see which couples are still together after the cameras stopped rolling in Mexico.

Show production was halted, an investigation took place, and Warner Bros. came back with nothing.

“We would never look for a way to sensationalize it”, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey told reporters at TCA, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Dungey explained that a promo for Bachelor in Paradise that included social media reaction to the shut down wasn’t mean to exploit the incident that occurred between Olympios and Jackson.

“Promos are very different from the show”, Dungey said.

Lastly, she said, “We thought that it was cheeky and amusing and sort of in-line with the show”.

Warner Bros, the studio behind the Bachelor franchise, announced that it has implemented new procedures to strengthen the rules about conduct between contestants. All of this is why a promo that frames the return of Bachelor in Paradise as some sort of grand victory feels wrong.

The new trailer follows a 30-second promo clip for the new season, in which the series acknowledged the controversy that almost shut down the season.

