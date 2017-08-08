Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

About 1.02M shares traded. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Banco Santander, were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 244,832 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,742,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 566,989 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander, by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 117,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. It involved the sale of Banco Popular to Banco Santander. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 11.87 while the company’s industry has 22.25 P/E and the sector P/E is 23.24. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of GBX 270.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 532.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NASDAQ:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company’s market cap is GBX 81.13 billion. Banco Santander, had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 14.98%. Banco Santander-Chile now has an average analyst recommendation of 3.00 according to analysts. The company also declared a dividend that was paid on Friday May 5th, 2017. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the first quarter. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday the 19th of April 2017. Banco Santander, ‘s payout ratio is now 37.50%.

ValuEngine raised Banco Santander, from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. April 7 investment analysts at Barclays held the company rating at " but lowered the price target from $21.00 to $20.50. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts reported that the Price Target for Banco Santander, S.A. might touch $8.45 high while the Average Price Target and Low price Target is $6.85 and $3.32 respectively.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Banco Santander, presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The Bank provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers, including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a range of commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts and credit lines and a range of retail banking services, including mortgage financing.