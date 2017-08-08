Bangkok pit stop: Tillerson wants Thailand to curb ties with North Korea

Secretary of State Rex TillersonRex Wayne TillersonTillerson avoids contact with North Korean envoy Top Russian official: US, Moscow ready to have further dialogue following sanctions Tillerson, Russian foreign minister meet in Manila: Interfax MORE on Tuesday urged Thailand to take further steps to handle the threat from North Korea.

But America wants Thailand to crack down on North Korean firms that use the capital as a trading hub through front businesses, according to acting US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs Susan Thornton.

Tillerson’s discussions with Don followed from a regional meeting held in Manila from Saturday to Monday, where the USA official rallied support from the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to pressure North Korea into dropping its nuclear weapon programme.

She also said the US urged Thailand to accept North Korean refugees.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson landed in Bangkok on Tuesday with a plea to the kingdom to curb business ties with North Korea, as Washington rounds up allies for its bid to halt Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

The foreign minister said the statement was not meant merely to pressure North Korea but to address the issue constructively.

The thaw also comes amid Washington’s growing concerns over rival superpower China’s clout in the region.

“We want Thailand to emerge as a strengthened democracy that respects and guarantees human rights and fundamental freedoms at home and plays a leading role in advancing regional security and prosperity”, a United States embassy spokesman said.

He said that is significant because the United States and Thailand will soon mark 200 years of relations, which he acknowledged have had their “ups and downs“.

Rex Tillerson, who has frequently visited in Thailand at the time, he was director of ExxonMobil, told the staff of the american embassy in Bangkok that it was “developing” the relationship with the old ally, the historical background of the United States during the Vietnam war. “But we need to abide by the United Nations resolution”, said Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. Don also emphasized support for the United Nations resolution on North Korea. “It dropped 94 percent”, Don told reporters.

Rights groups had called for Tillerson to raise issues of human rights abuse committed by the Thai junta.

“They have a road map by which they’re going to work towards a restoration of constitutional government, democratic elections“, she said.

Since the coup, Thailand has aligned itself more closely with Beijing, and this year approved purchases of more than $500 million worth of Chinese submarines, tanks and helicopters, besides construction of a new rail link.

North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was also in Manila to join the ASEAN Regional Forum.

“Neither shall we flinch an inch from the road to bolstering up the nuclear forces chosen by ourselves unless the hostile policy and nuclear threat of the USA against the DPRK are fundamentally eliminated”, he said, according to a separate transcript released by his delegation.

During his five-hour visit to Bangkok, Tillerson signed a condolence book for the revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose death after seven decades on the throne was felt deeply in Thailand.