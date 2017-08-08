Barbara Cook, Broadway star known for ‘The Music Man,’ dead at 89

Legendary Broadway actress Barbara Cook has died at the age of 89.

Born in Atlanta, Cook became famous for her luminous soprano. She played the part of Cunegonde in Leonard Bernstein’s Candide, where she performed what would become one of her signature songs, “Glitter and Be Gay”.

In 1975 she returned to the stage during a concert at Carnegie Hall where she was hailed for her performance.

Barbara Cook said she had fond memories of portraying Amish girl Hilda Miller in the 1955 Broadway musical “Plan and Fancy”, which is credited with helping to launch the tourist industry in Lancaster County. With her astounding vocal range, crystalline enunciation, expressive interpretations – and, always, plenty of inside patter – Cook was a one-woman encyclopedia of the Great American Songbook.

Later, though, Cook battled alcoholism and weight problems and had trouble finding work. She received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2011, and received the 1958 Tony Award for her role as Marian Paroo in “The Music Man“. It was canceled due to “undue pressure and stress of going straight from writing the memoir to rehearsals”.

According to the Associated Press, Cook died early Tuesday of respiratory failure at her home in Manhattan.

“Very early in my career, I was standing in the wings, waiting to audition, and I thought everybody who sang before me had a better voice, looked prettier, had a better figure”.

On a lighter note, she starred in 1962’s She Loves Me, the Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock adaptation of The Shop Around The Corner.