Barings LLC Takes Position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)

(NASDAQ:DNKN) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNKN shares.

14-day Williams %R for Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 683.5% in the first quarter.

The expansion of the simplified menu comes after customer traffic to the chain’s established USA stores slowed during the second quarter compared to a year ago. Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 27.29% since July 26, 2016 and is uptrending. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN). The company had a trading volume of 640,994 shares. The 50 day moving average was down by -3.44% and the 200 day average went down by -2.09%. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) reported Thursday that same-store sales at its U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts chain rose 0.8%, falling short of Wall Street’s estimate for a 1.3% increase. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43.

On 2/9/2017 Dunkin’ Brands Group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 2.38% with an ex dividend date of 3/9/2017 which will be payable on 3/22/2017.

Quarterly Revenue growth year over year is 0.5 Percent. During the same period previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by BBNS and is owned by of BBNS. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & worldwide copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/07/26/barings-llc-takes-position-in-dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-updated.html. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse downgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Monday, October 19 to “Outperform” rating. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dunkin Brands Group, Inc. had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock.

The stock is now moving with a Negative distance from 200-Day Simple Moving Average of about -0.19% and has a pretty decent Year to Date (YTD) Performance of 2.29% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from previous fiscal year end price.

“Together with our franchisees we are laser-focused on delivering what matters most to consumers”, said Nigel Travis, Dunkin’ Brands chairman and CEO.

It is likely that Wendy’s 50-cent summer Frosty ice cream offerings and McDonald’s $1 beverage offerings have attracted customers away from Baskin Robbins’ 2,551 shops and Dunkin’ Donuts’ 8,948 stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 12,258 Dunkin’ Donuts points of distribution, of which 8,828 were in the United States and 3,430 were worldwide, and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution, of which 5,284 were global and 2,538 were in the United States.