Bharti Airtel divests 3.7% stake in Infratel for Rs 25.70 bn

Shares of Bharti Infratel were down 4% on Monday’s early trade after the parent company Bharti Airtel sold 3.6% equity in multiple block deals.

Shares of Bharti Airtel (up 0.07 per cent) was the solitary gainer in the BSE Telecom pack after reports emerged that it was planning to sell 3.7 per cent stake in Bharti Infratel for Rs 2,550 crore.

Bharti Airtel in March had transferred 11.32 per cent stake in its mobile tower arm Bharti Infratel to its wholly- owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure at a value of around Rs 6,806 crore. The company on BSE has witnessed a total traded quantity of 827.18 lakh. Expected amount is Rs 2,550 crore.

The stake sale garnered over Rs 2570 crore and the company said the proceeds of the sale would be used to “pare debt” of the company.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Bharti Infratel declined 12.21% to Rs 663.90 crore on 9.66% rise in net sales to Rs 1593.40 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016. JP Morgan and UBS have been mandated by Bharti Airtel to manage the share sale.

“Following the closure of this transaction, Bharti Airtel and its wholly owned subsidiaries together have an equity holding of 58% in Bharti Infratel”, the company said in the statement.

Bharti Infratel is a provider of tower and related infrastructure sharing services. The share sale was conducted in secondary stock markets on NSE and BSE at Rs 380.6 per share, representing a discount of 4% to the previous day’s closing price.