Bills add 15-year vet Anquan Boldin to WR corps

One of the reasons it took two weeks to get Boldin signed is that he was weighing heavily the decision on moving his family up from Florida.

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receive Anquan Boldin to a one-year deal Monday, marking the second time in three days the New York Jets saw an AFC East rival sign a veteran free agent.

Boldin is entering his 15th National Football League season.

Over the course of his 14-year career, Boldin has amassed 13,779 receiving yards to go along with 82 touchdown receptions.

While it’s unclear how much Boldin has left in the tank, there is no denying Buffalo could use the help at wide receiver.

Boldin agreed to terms last week but backed out of the deal before deciding to join the Bills this week, according to ESPN. Watkins surely hopes the same thing happens, given that the Bills didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. The 36-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was the NFL’s 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year award victor and ranks in the top 25 among several career categories.

Instead, Boldin will combine with former teammate and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo where he’ll likely be used in the same exact way. He played seven seasons with the Cardinals and also had two three-year stints in Baltimore and San Francisco.

Beane said the addition of Boldin is not a knock against any depth players at the position on the team now. They spent the 2010-12 seasons together in Baltimore, when Taylor served as Joe Flacco’s backup.

For more from Beane on Boldin, see the attached video above. Boldin even caught Taylor’s first career pass, an 18-yard reception in a game against the Chargers on December 18, 2011.