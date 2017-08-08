Bills sign receiver Anquan Boldin to 1-year contract

He visited the team’s facility two weeks ago.

Anquan Boldin has signed reported a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills announced Monday.

Boldin, who turns 37 in October, is entering his 15th National Football League season. Previous year with the Lions, Boldin showed he still has some juice left in the tank after posting 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns.

Boldin is expected to compete for the role of No. 2 wide receiver opposite Sammy Watkins. In fact, don’t be surprised if Boldin’s best games in 2017 come against the Jets.

Boldin agreed to terms last week but backed out of the deal before deciding to join the Bills this week. The Bills were now pairing oft-injured wideout Sammy Watkins with Zay Jones, a second-round draft pick from East Carolina, making for plenty of uncertainty at the top of the depth chart. And the 2014 first-round draft pick’s future in Buffalo is uncertain after the Bills declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. The two won a Super Bowl together in Baltimore, but they’ll have their work cut out for them with the Bills, who are aiming to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Though it’s unlikely he’ll play in Buffalo’s preseason opener against Minnesota on Thursday, Boldin was listed as the top backup behind Watkins on the Bills depth chart.

“We’re very excited to get Anquan on board and see what he brings from a leadership standpoint, and obviously his production speaks for itself”, said Beane. Boldin even caught Taylor’s first career pass, an 18-yard reception in a game against the Chargers on December 18, 2011. “He caught Tyrod’s first pass”.