Branden Albert reportedly wants back in with Jaguars a week after retiring

Albert announced his retirement last week after only five days in training camp.

Branden Albert retired last week from the National Football League, but he already wants to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Albert sacrificed $8.9 million in base salary when he retired, money that is guaranteed if he is on the Week 1 roster. He also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 per day for the time he was not with the team, according to NFL.com. The Dolphins likely would have released Albert before Jacksonville showed interest in acquiring him.

The Jaguars acquired the nine-year veteran through a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. He opened training camp as Jacksonville’s left tackle, but then chose to retire.

Albert is under contract through the 2018 season.

This has to come as a shock to the Jaguars, who were preparing to potentially start rookie second-round pick Cam Robinson at left tackle following Albert’s retirement.