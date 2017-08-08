British model denies kidnapping story was a hoax: lawyer

Chloe Ayling, 20, has alleged that she was lured online by people who claimed they wanted her for a photoshoot, but when she got to Milan she was drugged and put in the boot of a auto, and taken to a village in Turin.

Lukasz Pawel Herba, 30, said his involvement stemmed from wanting to raise money to treat his leukaemia and that he was hired by a group of Romanians to rent properties around Europe to store garments they were selling, according to reports.

The kidnapping saga of British model Chloe Ayling grew more complex Tuesday as her lawyer adamantly rejected suspicions that the spectacular, highly publicized crime was a hoax.

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Ayling said she feared for her life throughout the “terrifying experience”.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Italian and United Kingdom authorities for all they have done to secure my safe release”.

Prosecutors later said the woman was injected with ketamine, a veterinary tranquilizer.

He said the Romanians later kidnapped her independently, and that he came to aid her after seeing her on a deep-web auction site.

Milan police, who are still investigating the case, declined to comment on Tuesday. Herba told police he freed her and handed her to the consulate after the group became aware she had a young child, according to documents outlining his testimony. Authorities have not said what led him to free her.

Mr Pesce said Ms Ayling, from Coulsdon, south London, had gone shopping with her captor because she had been threatened with death. He said abducting a mother was against the rules of his shadowy criminal organization.

It is alleged the men tried to sell Ms Ayling online for more than 300,000 dollars (£230,000) and demanded Mr Green pay to secure her release.

He also said, as reported by the Associated Press, that the person who made the booking for the photo shoot had “a website, previous pictures, details of his studio, details of what the shoot was going to be, times, locations, fee – everything”.

He was reportedly found with a Black Death pamphlet, an online criminal organisation, which offers sexual services of women for auction.

The lawyer Ayling has while the case is under investigation – standard procedure in Italy – acknowledged Monday that aspects of the case seem weird. “This doesn’t make her an accomplice”.

He said he was paid £500,000, found out the Romanians meant to kidnap her, and backed out of the plan.

On Sunday – nearly three weeks after she says she was released – Ayling returned to Britain.

Police in Milan said Ms Ayling was kept handcuffed to a wooden dresser at a rural house near Turin.

That job, to promote motorcycles, fell through when the photographer claimed his equipment had been robbed, she told police.

“I have just arrived home after four weeks and haven’t had time to collect my thoughts”.

Green, who runs the Supermodel Agency with which Ayling is affiliated, said Monday that she was undergoing “debriefing” with government officials and the police and could not speak further to the press.

According to a transcript of Ms Ayling’s deposition, the 20-year-old model initially said she was held at a remote farmhouse for six days without ever leaving.

“A 20-year-old, drugged, stuffed into a bag and kidnapped”.

“This at first was doubted also by investigators – but the story later turned out to be true”, he added.