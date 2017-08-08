Bus Safety Event Seeking Zero Fatalities In The 2018 School Year

With students back in school across Northeast Mississippi, school district officials are asking all drivers to do their part in helping buses transport students safely.

A draft proposal reviewed by WBEZ Radio in Chicago indicates most IL families would be eligible for the program which could have big effects on public school enrollment.

Lee County’s fleet of 127 school buses covers 108 routes every day, traveling just over 600,000 miles per year. District officials say statewide almost 2,000 cars didn’t stop when a school bus pulled out its stop sign. Davenport says, “She was in first grade when she started riding the school bus”.

All of these things were covered Monday, along with discussing the Nevada Stop Arm Survey, which was just released on Friday, as well as a mock traffic stop, demonstrating driver responsibility when a driver approaches a bus with their stop arm extended. “There is a bunch of people dropping off kids and there not looking at the other kids around them and the worst thing for a parent would be to hit another child”.

Schools across the Mid-South are gearing up for the new school year. “We actually rolled a bus and took about 20 students off of it”. If you’re interested in driving a bus, you can find more information here.

“Typical injuries when a bus rolls over you’ll see injuries to arms or legs”, Bangle said.

“They just need to be extra careful because of what the bus is carrying”, Hill said. “Bus drivers have limited vision so they can not see a child in the mirror if they’re right up against the bus”.