Canton vote does nothing to resolve Nissan-UAW tensions

Pro-union workers say the Nissan plant – which builds Nissan Murano sport utility vehicles, commercial vans, and Titan and Frontier pickup trucks – has a poor safety record and the automaker moved them to a 401 (k) defined retirement plan from a traditional pension fund.

The union’s bid to represent the workers was complicated by the Department of Justice, which indicted a the wife of a deceased UAW executive on bribery charges after the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleged that a Fiat Chrysler executive diverted $1.2 million in training funds to pay for her mortgage. The union had promised to abstain from continued organizing at the Chattanooga plant following the vote, but abandoned that pledge within months to launch a “voluntary” labor organization made up of supportive workers.

“With this vote, the voice of Nissan employees has been heard”, Nissan said in a statement. A corruption scandal involving union employees allegedly taking bribes from a former Fiat Chrysler executive also threatened to spread.

“Despite claiming for years to be neutral on the question of a union, Nissan waged one of the most illegal and unethical anti-union campaigns that I’ve seen in my lifetime”, Casteel said in a statement Friday. UAW President Dennis Williams said in a statement that the outcome should not be seen as a defeat and blamed the vote on the company’s “vicious campaign”.

The UAW had invested heavily for over six years in trying to convince Nissan’s MS workers to vote “yes”. She generally denied the other charges.

“Filing those complaints on Friday night was a desperate last-minute attempt to undermine the secret ballot election”, the spokesman said. Nissan says the final vote total was 2,244 to 1,307.

The NLRB issued a complaint against Nissan on behalf of the UAW about a week before the August 4 election. The litigation over the UAW’s charges will likely linger for years.

Nissan has sought to finesse its position against unions in the US while defending its work with organized labor in the rest of the world.

Rodney Francis, the plant’s human resources director, said the company has a right to make its case to workers that unionization would hurt management flexibility and make the plant less competitive economically.

The yearslong effort at Nissan focused on linking civil rights and workers’ rights for the majority African-American workforce. The union has struggled to expand beyond its stronghold at Detroit automakers to foreign-owned plants, especially in the southern United States. Better to have a job and keep one’s money than to send it off to a union and risk losing steady work when a factory is forced to close. Nissan has given pay raises since then.

Citing what it calls “threats” and “intimidation”, the United Auto Workers has filed charges against Nissan after workers in Canton, Mississippi, decided not to organize.

During the election campaign, the UAW received a troubling blow to its reputation.