Taxify is a transport technology company founded in 2013 which develops a global mobile transport platform.

Powered by AI technologies, Didi offers a range of mobility services, including Taxi, Premier, Express, Luxe, and Hitch, to over 400 million users in more than 400 cities.

That development is being made possible by a strategic partnership between Didi Chuxing and Dubai-based ride-hailing start-up Careem Networks.

Careem, the ride-hailing service that rose from the Middle East, has raised investment from Didi, the world’s second-highest valued tech company.

Careem declined to disclose the size of the investment. DiDi’s partnership with Careem marks the company’s first collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa and further aids DiDi’s mission to transform transportation at a global scale.

Founded in July 2012, Careem now caters to more than 12 million customers in about 80 cities across that region.

“Didi Chuxing brings leading edge AI capabilities, insight and expertise to our organization as we enter our next phase of growth” said Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem.

DiDi’s ride-hailing system covers cities representing 60 percent of the world’s population in 1,000 cities in North America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and South America, it said.

It has subsequently attracted a $62m investment from Kingdom Holding Co., the Saudi publicly listed investment firm of billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, which took a 7.1 per cent stake in June. Uber has already conceded defeat in Russian Federation to Yandex.Taxi, while DiDi has invested in Brazil’s 99, and Taxify, which operates in Eastern Europe and South Africa.

The Careem move is another significant step in what DiDi will hope is a franchised breakdown of Uber’s market dominance-which is being exacerbated by a lack of top-level leadership following Travis Kalanick’s controversial departure in May.

The strategic partnership comes as Didi’s latest move in its aggressive expansion, mainly through partnerships with local ride-hailing companies. DiDi has already made significant investments in Uber rivals Lyft and Ola. It also acquired Uber’s China business.