CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Cl (NYSE:CTT) Sees Significantly Lower Trading Volume

It has underperformed by 25.94% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 3 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year. (NYSE CTT) opened at 11.43 on Wednesday. Guardian Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) for 5,555 shares. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Therefore 31% are positive. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, June 23. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold” on Saturday, August 15. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a Dollars 7.7 price target on the stock. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded THL Credit, Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.04, from 0.94 in 2016Q3. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 32 Increased: 45 New Position: 15. Federated Invsts Pa holds 355,685 shares. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.25 on August 3, reaching $13.53. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP). State Street holds 1.03 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 479,389 shares. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. (NYSE:MATX). Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. The 50 day moving average was up by +2.35% and the 200 day average went up $0.49 or +4.31%. Davis Selected Advisers reported 2.34M shares. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Vertex One Asset owns 521,595 shares. 1,321 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. The stock’s market capitalization is $456.02 million. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The Firm is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. Its down 0.05, from 1.05 in 2016Q3. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes.

07/15/2014 – CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc“.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. The California-based Huber Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.1% stake.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 14,435 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 35,799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0.07% in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv reported 312,552 shares.

The share price of the company (NYSE:CTT) was up +3.52%, with a high of 11.80 during the day and the volume of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares traded was 115977. Therefore 0 are positive. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) rating on Monday, July 24.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., launched on September 27, 2005, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company investing in timberlands. The company has market cap of $86.68 million. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberland properties located in the United States. It now has negative earnings.

Recent Trading for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.

Since March 2, 2017, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $779,648 activity. FISHER PAUL S bought $54,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.