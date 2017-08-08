CEVA Inc (CEVA) Seeing Increased Action in Session

The Money Flow Indicator is a unique indicator that combines momentum and volume with an RSI formula. Moving averages use a series of historical data combined with the current stock price for calculation. You can see this when the TL flattens in small portions to move with price and its moments of ranging. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. However, it is important to not use the Tenkan line as a gauge of the trend but more so the momentum of the move.

Value investors may be scanning the shelves for bargain stocks. There is an emotional component to trading and investing which can pose a big obstacle to trading success. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. The key for investors will be to try and locate the winners in the space and find the companies that are either creating new technology or adapting to it rapidly. By diversifying the portfolio, investors might be able to protect themselves from a sudden move against the position.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels in addition to the MFI. Currently, J2 Global Inc (JCOM) has a 14-day ATR of 1.91. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. It is important to mention that the ATR was not created to calculate price direction or to predict future prices. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Corazon Mining Ltd (CZN.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at 0.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD) is 14.89. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. Staying on top of fundamentals, technicals, and earnings, may help investors stay prepared.

In terms of CCI levels, Rasmala PLC (RMA.L) now has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 50.87. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc (APD).

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 48.70, the 7-day sits at 47.88, and the 3-day is resting at 47.18 for Golden Phoenix Minerals Inc (GPXM). Being a momentum indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is capable evaluating overbought and oversold market conditions, using values of 70-80 and above for overbought conditions and 20 and below for oversold situations. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. As with all indicators, the MFI should not be used by itself. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70.