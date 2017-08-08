Charli XCX & Halsey Perform Spice Girls ‘Wannabe’ At Lollapalooza Festival

During her Lollapalooza set, Charli XCX brought Halsey to the stage and the pair performed the Spice Girls’ breakout single “Wannabe.”Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Girls’ debut album Spice and a long-rumored reunion never materialized”.

The girls spice themed performance comes ahead of their joint tour next month, which will see Charli XCX support Halsey across North America.

But Charli wasn’t done with the girl-power party yet.

She then welcomed Halsey to the stage and fans screamed as she launched into the pre-chorus.

“Charli first teased the team cover on her Instagram, posting a pic of her and Halsey together with the caption, “. are u ready lolla??

She also posted a picture with rapper CupcakKe, her other special guest, and wrote, “PLUS I HAVE ANOTHER V V V SPECIAL GUEST COMING OUT TOO!” It’s hard to tell just how into the crowd was given the audio mix being so focused on Charli and Halsey, but if we were bopping and singing along at home, we have a feeling there were plenty of people in the crowd doing the same.

The pair will tour the United States together alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR later this year, with Charli and Halsey also playing this month’s Reading & Leeds. It kicks off in CT on 29 September and runs until November.