Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s lawyer to demand Atletico Madrid move

After having submitted EFE a formal transfer request for Spanish worldwide striker Diego Costa (28), Ricardo Cardoso, the player’s agent and legal advisor, told AS: “Conte dismissed him through a SMS, and no one from Chelsea gave us a better explanation on the case”.

Atletico are now unable to register any new players this summer having had their appeal against their transfer ban rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in June, meaning Costa would not be able to feature until January if he did complete a move back to the club.

Costa scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season as Chelsea cruised to the title.

Given the threat of legal intervention, a Chelsea spokesman, seated next to Conte at his press conference, said the club also felt compelled to respond. “He wants to join Atletico Madrid back, and no club else”. It was really unfair to Diego, an unacceptable act of disrespect.

AC Milan have held talks with Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes, but the Brazil-born Spain international’s lawyer Ricardo Cardoso says Atletico Madrid is the only club the forward wants to join, after he reacted angrily to a text message sent by Conte at the end of the Premier League season.

“Not only have Chelsea not intervened or denied it either in public or in private, they have renewed Conte’s contract, demonstrating they agree with the dismissal of Diego Costa and the way in which it was processed”.

Chelsea have described claims head coach Antonio Conte is forcing striker Diego Costa out of the club as “just nonsense”.

