Chelsea transfer deal closer to being resolved, club confirm agent talks

The Brazil-born forward was told he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Antonio Conte at the end of last season.

While Atletico Madrid are unable to sign him straight away, London Evening Standard reports that Milan want to bring the player only on a loan deal.

Spain worldwide Diego Costa is said to no longer be in Antonio Conte’s plans at Stamford Bridge, with the pair having reportedly butted heads on several occasions last season.

“And he will not play for any other club that is not Atletico Madrid, a club where he had sporting success, but above all where he was always respected, even after he had joined Chelsea“.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has suggested that Chelsea look set for another second season “implosion” after Blues boss Antonio Conte voiced his frustration over transfers in the past few days.

‘Not only have Chelsea not intervened or denied it either in public or in private, but they have renewed Conte’s contract, demonstrating they agree with the dismissal of Diego Costa and the way in which it was processed.

“This discriminatory behaviour makes it impossible for Diego Costa to return to Chelsea while Antonio Conte is the coach, there is no condition for him to continue playing at Chelsea, which has already been passed on to those responsible several times”.

There is still the lingering issue of the future of Diego Costa who was widely expected to leave the club this summer.

“I think last year they were fortunate, they had no real injuries through the season – I think they’ve got a bigger challenge this year to retain it”. The premise that the lawyer has laid out is incorrect (that Conte told Costa via text message that he was out). The player knew the decision, his agent knew the decision, clearly the lawyer has not been well informed. ‘For me it’s very simple, the situation.