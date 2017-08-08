Chicago Sues DOJ Over Missing Grant Money

The city of Chicago has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Trump administration immigration stance, alleging it’s illegal for the government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

Speaking on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Brown suggested he wants further amendments to the bill barring state and local law enforcement from using their resources to help federal immigration officials enforce violations against unauthorized immigrants who haven’t been convicted of a violent crime.

“Chicago will not let our police officers become political pawns in a debate”, Emanuel said Sunday.

Today Chicago filed a lawsuit claiming that the move violates the constitution and that, in fact, makes residents less safe, because immigrants may fear coming forward to cooperate with police. In ruling on the suit, the courts may answer the question of how far Sessions’ Justice Department can go in its attempt to coerce sanctuary jurisdictions into cooperating with the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The suit, which was filed this week by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, contains 46 pages and states, “neither federal law nor the United States Constitution permits the Attorney General to force Chicago to abandon. critical local policy [on immigrants]”.

Under the city’s “Welcoming City Ordinance“, Chicago officials are prohibited from asking about a person’s immigration status and turning undocumented immigrants over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Over the years, Chicago has used Byrne JAG funds for a variety of purposes that benefit public safety, including the purchase of SWAT equipment, police vehicles, radios and tasers.

The mayor is taking a stand against the president’s immigration policies, specifically the requirement that ties federal funding to cooperation with immigration enforcement. Unlike previous applications, this year’s iteration requires that new conditions be met by local municipalities in order to be eligible for grant funding.

The cities of San Francisco and Santa Clara, both in California, already have filed lawsuits challenging the Trump Administration’s denial of federal fund allocations due to their status as sanctuary cities.

Gov. Jerry Brown, left, and Attorney General Xavier Beccera, shown here at a crime victims’ rights rally last April at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., are of similar minds when it comes to the issue of so-called sanctuary cities.

“This administration is committed to the rule of law and to enforcing the laws established by Congress”, Sessions said in a statement released Monday evening.

Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino in California all expressed interest in the Justice Department’s Public Safety Partnership, which enlists federal agents, analysts and technology to help communities find solutions to crime, according to the Associated Press.

The Justice Department said more Chicagoans were murdered past year than residents of Los Angeles and NY combined, and cited comments by Sessions last week saying sanctuary cities “make all of us less safe”.

Chicago’s lawsuit is the first to challenge the department over the Byrne program, though city officials said they are in contact with other cities.

When asked for comment on the Chicago lawsuit, Department of Justice spokesman Ian D. Prior told Mic in an emailed statement that Emanuel’s priorities were out of line.