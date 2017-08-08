Child found dead in van at Orlando day care

Police say that a female daycare worker, who has not been identified at this time, picked up Miles and other children from another daycare location and did not realize that Miles was still in the van when they arrived.

Flowers and balloons are left outside at a makeshift memorial Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla., in front of a day care center where a young boy was found dead after being left in a van.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

“We received 911 calls in reference to a child who was found in a vehicle, when the officers got here he was unresponsive and he was later determined to be deceased”, Sgt. Eduardo Bernal told reporters at the crime scene.

The police chief wouldn’t say what charges the day care worker could face but says she has been cooperative.

Little Miracles Academy took down its Facebook page abruptly just before 9:30 p.m.

The inspection was conducted on July 11.

The rule requires day care centers to maintain logs of the time children arrive, where they were supposed to be transported and what time they departed. His body was found inside the van on Monday evening.

Police in Orlando are investigating a possible case of child neglect after the little boy, whose age has not yet been made public, was pronounced dead shortly after cops responded to a call at Little Miracles Academy around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The department reported that the preschool-aged child was found dead inside the van.

The boy’s name has not been released.