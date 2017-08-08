China calls for halt to US THAAD deployment in S.Korea

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, sixth from left, links arms with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers during the ASEAN-Australia ministerial meeting Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.

Wang expounded on China’s principles and position on North Korean nuclear issue, noting that the situation in the region was highly sensitive and complex, which had affected the China-North Korea relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sanctions resolution that China and Russian Federation voted for was the seventh the Security Council has imposed on North Korea since 2006, when the country carried out its first nuclear test. Stop testing missiles for an “extended period”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, and the US might deem North Korea ready to talk.

Pyongyang tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, claiming it now had the ability to hit the US.

The conference also discussed orientations for their cooperation in the time ahead, compared viewpoints on regional and worldwide issues, and looked into preparations for the 20th ASEAN + 3 Summit in November.

China is providing a welcome boost to the global campaign to pressure North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear tests.

The US has long said it would agree to talk only if North Korea agrees to denuclearization – something many analysts believe is unlikely.

“We have agreed upon and approved the COC framework”.

Ri re-affirmed Pyongyang’s position on the matter during the meeting, Wang said.

The debates among foreign ministers of the 10-member ASEAN were the latest in years of struggles to deal with competing claims to the strategically vital sea.

Although it’s not an ASEAN member, China can exert its influence on allies like ASEAN member Cambodia to reject any move it deems inimical to its interests.

The third step, he added, at the end of this year, when their leaders meet, will be a joint announcement of an efficient step forward on the COC.

“That is important, as that term ensures that the South China Sea remains open to the commercial interests of all states”.

With 27 foreign ministers from around the world attending, including the US, Russia and China, all eyes were on North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong.

He stressed that China supports ASEAN to continue to play a central role in regional cooperation. To settle the maritime border dispute, each conflicting party will have to solve it bilaterally.

The research said the top 50 markets in ASEAN are now found in Indonesia (31 percent share of these markets), Philippines (25 percent), Thailand (21 percent), Vietnam (12 percent), Singapore (7 percent), Malaysia (5 percent), and Myanmar (1 percent). Thailand has almost 100 activities planned throughout the country to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary since ASEAN was hatched and established in Thailand at Bang Saen beach resort.

The Philippines will wrap up its chairmanship in November, when it hosts the ASEAN Summit at Clark Airbase.

Before the ASEAN meetings, Paul Dibb, professor of Strategic Studies at the Australian National University, wrote in the East Asia Forum that there has not been such a period of profound strategic anxiety in the region since the Vietnam War.