China export growth slows, but up for 5th month

On the other side of the ledger, imports rose by 11% from a year earlier in USD-terms, again undershooting forecasts for growth of 16.6%.

In the 12 months to July this year, the Chinese yuan weakened by 1.4% against the USA dollar, suggesting that the growth in exports and imports was largely driven by strengthening demand both from within China and overseas, rather than movements in currency markets.

It burned through almost $320 billion of reserves past year but the yuan still fell about 6.5 percent against the surging dollar, its biggest annual drop since 1994, Reuters added.

Trade figures in dollars terms are due later in the day.

A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the value of shipments overseas would grow 10.5%.

Reuters in a report said China’s foreign exchange reserves had increased by $24 billion over the past month to reach as high as $3.081 trillion.

Forecasters have warned Chinese economic growth will cool this year, dampening demand for foreign goods, as controls imposed on bank lending to slow a rise in debt take hold.

Analysts were expecting China’s trade surplus to have widened to US$46.08 billion in July from June’s US$42.77 billion.

China had a US$25.2 billion trade surplus with the United States in July, down slightly from US$25.4 billion in June, which was the highest since October 2015, customs data showed on Tuesday.