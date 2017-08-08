China scores diplomatic coup in sea row

On Sunday, foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China adopted a negotiating framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea.

The ASEAN ministers failed to release the joint statement as expected after meeting on Saturday due to their differences on the sea issue, with Vietnam pushing for tougher language and Cambodia lobbying hard for China. They are not recognizing the positive changes occurring in the South China Sea.

“We want a region that is secure – where our peoples can live without fear from the lawless elements and the debilitating effects of corruption and transnational crimes”, Duterte said.

“The problem with legally binding is. what are the penalties, what are the mechanisms for adjudication, what tribunal, what court and who will enforce?”. The Code of Conduct envisioned by the U.S., Australia, and Japan would be “legally binding, meaningful, effective, and consistent with worldwide law”.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims there.

The framework seeks to advance a 2002 Declaration of Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea, which has mostly been ignored by claimant states, particularly China, which has built seven manmade islands in disputed waters, three of which are equipped with runways, surface-to-air missiles and radars.

China is particularly sensitive to even oblique references in ASEAN statements to its artificial islands and rapid development of defence facilities in disputed waters.

A Beijing-based Asian diplomat familiar with the situation said there are concerns that Singapore could use the ASEAN chairman position to try to “internationalise” the South China Sea issue, when China wants it limited to the countries directly involved.

Although the language in the ASEAN communique reflected that in previous years, some countries pursuing deeper business ties with Beijing, such as Cambodia and the Philippines, had argued for dropping it.

The statement ASEAN ended up releasing merely expressed concern over “land reclamations and activities” in the area that have “eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region”.

The RCEP includes Asean, in addition to China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, countries with which the bloc already has free trade agreements. Tiny reefs have blossomed into Chinese military airfields while China works on writing a code of conduct that would prevent Pacific nations from turning tiny reefs into military airfields.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said it was too soon to discuss components of the code, but whatever is agreed must be stuck to.

China is anxious it could face fresh criticism over its actions in the South China Sea when Singapore becomes chairman of the Association of South East Asian Nations next year, and is putting pressure on the city-state to make sure that doesn’t happen, according to people familiar with the situation.