Chinese official: China will pay the price for sanctions on North Korea

Amidst rising disputes over illegal Chinese construction in the South China Sea and Chinese intransigence in dispute resolution, the country is reported to have arrived at a negotiating position with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on the South China Sea issue, a move that would give China more leeway in dealing with countries like Japan and the United States.

The current chairman is the Philippines, which hosted the group’s foreign ministers last weekend.

Wang said he was looking for Pyongyang to make a similar gesture.

China has recently come under fire from the USA as well, over the North Korea situation, with U.S. envoy to the UN Nikki Haley urging Beijing “to decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step“, arguing that “time for talk” on North Korea is over.

Every year, more than US$3 trillion in cargo pass through the disputed South China Sea.

“The pattern has always been the worldwide community gets excited”, following nuclear or missile tests, said Jay Lefkowitz, a former USA special envoy on human rights in North Korea.

China’s land reclamation in the disputed waters has alarmed the region, as well as the US Australia and Japan.

As he extolled regional integration, Duterte urged Asean to stand up against protectionism and pushed for the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) trade pact.

“China is the essential player”, Lefkowitz said.

The latest sanctions, approved unanimously by the U.N. Security Council on Saturday, won China’s vote and verbal support a day later when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a stern warning to his North Korean counterpart to avoid another missile launch or nuclear test.

Wang said Tillerson’s “Four Nos” promise was a positive signal.

“I hope the two countries will cooperate in a broad range of areas and build a new era of Japan-Korea ties”, he said.

China has been the largest trading partner of ASEAN for the past eight consecutive years. Hong Kong released the vehicles earlier this year amid rare open debates in both Singapore and China about a deteriorating relationship.

Wang’s meeting with North Korea’s Ri started off cordially, with Ri smiling as the two shook hands.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Japan’s new top diplomat, Taro Kono, also called on their Southeast Asian counterparts to rapidly negotiate a legally binding maritime code with China aimed at preventing an escalation of conflicts in one of the world’s busiest waterways.

“We call on all sides to take a responsible attitude when making judgements and taking actions”, Wang told reporters.

“On July 12 a year ago, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague invalidated China’s “nine-dash line” entitlement over the entire West Philippine Sea because it overlapped with the Philippine 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ)”.