Christian ministries prepare to preach the Gospel on day of solar eclipse

Lots of people! Everyone in the contiguous United States, in fact, everyone in North America plus parts of South America, Africa, and Europe will see at least a partial solar eclipse, while the thin path of totality will pass through portions of 14 states.

A partial lunar eclipse treated many parts of the globe to a copper-coloured moon on Monday. And the total duration of the Penumbral eclipse is five hours and one minute while the Partial eclipse has appeared for one hour and 55 minutes.

The number one rule for watching the solar eclipse on August 21 is not to look directly at the sun without special eyewear, even when it is partially obscured, said Jim Lattis, who directs the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s astronomy outreach center Space Place.

-Safety first! NASA reminds viewers to wear eclipse glasses or use a filter when observing a solar eclipse.

Heavy rains and overcast sky prevented Delhiites from viewing the lunar eclipse on August 7. Only part of the Moon’s visible surface moves into the Earth’s shadow.

You can see this phenomenon in a video made from satellite images taken during a total solar eclipse on March 9, 2016 at http://go.madison.com/eclipse-shadow. Until then, he’s offering his expertise during a series of talks at the Pacific Science Center and local libraries about the event, which has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse.

Here are 11 things to know about the eclipse and tips for viewing the historic event.

The sun is 400 times bigger than the moon, but the moon is 400 times closer to Earth.

Rice plans to take a road trip to Sweetwater, Tennessee, to see the full eclipse. The path of totality is a relatively thin ribbon, around 70 miles wide, that will cross the USA from West to East.

So you’ll want to have the right equipment to protect your eyes, and only when the moon completely covers the sun can you look straight into the sky. The eclipse will conclude about 4 p.m.

Being able to properly view an eclipse has been so important to Schatz that, for the 1979 eclipse, he and his colleagues crafted thousands of pairs of “sun peeps”, a cardboard and Mylar version of the eclipse glasses that are sold today.

“There’s actually a citizens science project to encourage people to record what they see and hear animals doing during the eclipse“, Smalley told WJBF NewsChannel 6.