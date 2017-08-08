New students of the Hispanic or Latino race make up around 12 percent, with around three percent of students with Native American or Pacific Islander backgrounds.

“Harvard’s admissions process considers each applicant as a whole person, and we review many factors, consistent with the legal standards established by the U.S. Supreme Court”, university spokeswoman Rachael Dane told the Boston Globe.

“The courts have held that colleges and universities may act affirmatively to achieve the educational goals at the core of our academic excellence at Brown”, Clark said in a statement.

Donald Trump’s justice department intends to investigate and sue universities “deemed to discriminate against white applicants“, according to adocument released by the New York Times on August 1.

With the Justice Department moving to challenge affirmative action in college admissions, we would do well to be mindful of important ways in which existing class and financial status benefit certain college applicants, mostly those who are white.

It’s easy to dismiss cases like Abigail Fisher’s as small and unimportant by focusing on her individual character flaws, but her case is representative of institutionalized white supremacy. After decades of debate and very close Supreme Court decisions, Asians frequently have been mentioned alongside whites as possibly being penalized by affirmative action policies. Students from these zones are eligible to compete to be part of special admissions programs, which are created to give them greater access to selective higher education. It has been said that the figures increased at around three percent from previous year. Some groups assumed the job ad marked a continuation of the Trump adminisration’s shift away from its Democratic predecessor in the areas of gay rights, voting rights and investigations of troubled police departments. Most of us have succeeded because of admissions policies that took our race, class, and unique experiences as immigrants and children of immigrants into consideration. Slightly more than half of the cohort, which consists of 2,056 people, will be made up of non-white students. There were only 158 schools in those categories, so most prestigious schools considered race in admissions.

Our research has shown that about one-quarter of the world’s countries have some form of affirmative action for student admissions into higher education.

Harvard’s class of 2021 hasn’t even stepped on campus yet, but they are already changing Harvard. Kushner attended Frisch’s, a well known New Jersey prep school.

Getting into college and succeeding after arrival is more hard and competitive than ever, and every person, regardless of race or class, deserves a quality education. “Promoting access to a high-quality education has been key to turning American rhetoric of equality into genuine opportunity”.

These numbers don’t take into account the university’s worldwide student population.

Camille Fassett is a senior at UC Berkeley studying environmental policy and journalism.