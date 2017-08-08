Commonwealth Bank Scraps CEO’s Bonus Amidst Money-Laundering Allegations

In the wake of the Commonwealth Bank money-laundering scandal, the bank has cut bonuses for chief executive Ian Narev and 11 of its senior executives to zero.

Without directly mentioning the civil proceedings launched last week by the government’s financial-intelligence agency, Ms. Livingstone said the board considered risk and reputation impacting the bank when considering remuneration for the just-ended financial year.

In a statement issued on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today, the Commonwealth Bank chair, Catherine Livingstone said the board had met on Monday to consider the bank’s financial results and the remuneration for senior executives for the 2017 financial year.

Australia’s biggest lender has been accused of 53,700 breaches of anti-money laundering rules, including failing to identify, monitor and report transfers of more than A$10,000, which could result in several billion dollars of fines.

The allegations relate to the use of the bank’s “intelligent deposit machines”, a type of ATM that allows anonymous deposits of up to A$20,000 in cash at a time to be automatically credited to accounts.

Commonwealth Bank said the vast majority of the reporting failures alleged by the agency, about 53,000, relate specifically to a coding error inadvertently introduced in late 2012 with a software upgrade.

The CBA has said it is working through Austrac’s statement of claim, and will file a statement of defence.

Apparently No. 1 in the senator’s sights is Ian Narev, who has so far said he has no intention of resigning – though many commentators believe his early departure is inevitable, given the gravity of the allegations, and the enormous size of the laundered cashpile.

For Mr Narev, it looks likely to be around a 20 per cent pay cut based on last years figures – in financial year 2016, he received $2.8 million in short-term variable pay out of a total pay packet of $12.3 million, which included some long-term bonuses that vested.