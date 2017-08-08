Congress facing ‘serious crisis’, says Jairam Ramesh before Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls

In a deviation from the past, there were banners showing Mr. Rangasamy chatting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, and is likely to adopt a resolution on it. In order to make Congress relevant again, Ramesh advocated for a flexibility in approach and said that business as usual will not work against the BJP’s leadership. “The party really is in deep crisis”, he said when asked about developments like party MLAs deserting it in Gujarat, which prompted leaders to corral 46 of them to Karnataka.

“We have to understand we are up against Mr Modi, Mr Shah”. Seven Congress MLAs have resigned from the party over the last fortnight.

Commenting on uncertainty whether Rahul Gandhi will take over as the Congress President, the former Union Minister expressed hope that the Gandhi scion will take the reins of the party before the end of 2017. “And they think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly”, the Congress leader said.

“I thought it will happen in 2015, it didn’t happen”.

“I have always maintained that it is the collective strength of the Congress that will overcome Mr Modi not some individual magic wand”. “It has to be a collective effort”. While the Congress leader who was sitting on the front passenger side was not hurt, a security guard sitting in the back seat was injured and had to be treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. “The sultanate has gone, but we behave as if we are sultans still”.

The Congress veteran also called for an overhaul of the party structure and policies, saying: “Old slogans don’t work, old formulas don’t work, old mantras don’t work”. We must recognise this is a big challenge.