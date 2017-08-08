Cool Guy Elon Musk Casually Drops Animation of World’s Most Powerful Rocket

He acknowledges there are risks involved and she shoed on the 4 of August a landing animation of the rocket.

One of the main Spacex’s Customers, Luxembourg based SES satellite operator, made a decision to contract next mission scheduled for Falcon-9 rocket with refurbished booster. This center belonging to NASA will be used for this objective sometime in November, according to Musk.

After years of conscientious development and postponements, the introductory blastoff of the alleged world’s most powerful rocket, Falcon Heavy is expected to take off in November 2017 and Musk, in his recent Instagram post has hinted about the chances of complete accomplishment of the launch.

The SES-10 satellite was launched on the top of the first reused Falcon-9 rocket March 30 from Kennedy Space Center; second satellite which reached space using refurbished Falcon-9 was BulgariaSat 1 communications satellite launched on the top of the June 23 this year.

Also, for the benefit of space enthusiasts worldwide, Musk also published a minute-long draft animation illustrating the Falcon Heavy triple booster launch and how the individual landings of the trio of first stage booster cores may be expected to happen almost simultaneously. “Center then throttles up, keeps burning and lands on droneship”. The animation also shows how the individual landings of the trio of first stage boosters will happen simultaneously.

“Side booster rockets return to Cape Canaveral”, he explained.

So far, we know that the two side boosters will be borrowed from the Falcon 9 and that each booster will be outfitted with grid fins and landing legs. But to be able to do this, the components have to land safely back to the ground first with the help of a droneship that will be located 400 miles off Florida’s east coast. The Falcon Heavy was originally proposed by Musk in 2011.