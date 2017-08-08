Cooler, wet weather expected to continue into next week

The highest rain chances will tend to be near and north of Hwy. 60.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s. A chance of rain continues all week with high quite comfortable in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

The morning’s rain is expected to let up by 10 a.m., giving way to cloudy skies before gradually clearing, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the coming days, counties across east central and northeast Colorado can expect showers and thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon. High: 90. Wind: NE 10 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking mostly dry as well, but a very isolated, short-lived thunderstorm is still possible; chances are just extremely slight.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms move back into the region on Sunday night when temperatures will again be in the low 60s, the weather service says.

Strong and severe thunderstorms overnight in Oklahoma and northeastern Texas have been spreading across Arkansas. Lows in the 70s.

NIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday. Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storm chance.

Friday. Mostly cloudy. Afternoon shower/storm chance.

Thursday: Partly sunny – high near 84. Lows will be in the mid 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.