Copper cocktail mugs could give you food poisoning

Often served in a picture-perfect copper-coloured mug, the drink has become a favourite among millenials looking to grab the ideal Insta-worth snap.

Cocktail lovers could be getting more than just a buzz sipping a Moscow Mule in a copper mug. However, it might be better if you thought of what the drink contains, instead of how Instagram-friendly it looks.

Iowa’s Alcohol Beverages Division found that the mug in which the drink is traditionally served may cause copper poisoning.

The code “prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0“, according to USA Today.

Fortunately for Moscow mule enthusiasts – there is a way to indulge in the beverage with the unique copper cup.

The popular, yet relatively simple, cocktail typically consists of vodka, ginger beer and lime juice and is often accompanied by a wedge of lime.

The pH of the Moscow Mule cocktail is, unfortunately, much lower than 6.0. Before preparing the drink, make sure you choose one which has copper only on the outside.

The side effects of copper poisoning include stomach pains, yellowing of the skin, diarrhea and vomiting, according to CBS Chicago.

Apparently copper mugs which are lined with a non-copper interior, such as nickel or stainless steel, have been deemed safe to use and are widely available. Therefore, if you experience these symptoms and have copper plates or mugs in your home, go see a doctor immediately and ask for the proper treatment.