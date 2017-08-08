Country Music Star Glen Campbell Dies at 81 Following Alzheimer’s Battle

The country singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday at the age of 81 after living with Alzheimer’s for six years.

Campbell, whose hits include “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Gentle on My Mind”, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, CBS News reported.

Campbell was born in 1936 in Billstown, Arkansas, the seventh son in a sharecropping family of 12 kids.

2012 – Receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He vowed to quit drinking after a 2003 DUI arrest.

“I thought it was my autobiography set to song”, he wrote 20 years later, in his autobiography, titled “Rhinestone Cowboy“. A 2011 farewell album, “Ghost On the Canvas“, included contributions from Jacob Dylan, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. He spent a few days in the Maricopa County Jail and a month in rehabilitation at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.

April 2014 – Due to the progression of his disease, Campbell is admitted to a special care facility in Nashville. “I’m still here but yet I’m gone”.

Campbell reached the height of his session player power in 1965, when he became a touring member of the Beach Boys – playing bass to compensate for the absent Brian Wilson – as well as contributing guitar parts to the group’s landmark “Pet Sounds” album. The tour was the subject of the acclaimed documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.

February 8, 2015 – Wins the Grammy Award for Best Country Song for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You”, with Julian Raymond.

A statement on Campbell’s official Facebook page announced the death Tuesday afternoon.