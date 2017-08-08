Couple Buys San Francisco Street With Million-Dollar Homes for $90000

Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum sold their home on Presidio Terrace in 2006, while Pelosi and her husband Paul bought a home there in 1969, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The couple – who live in San Jose, 45 miles away from San Francisco – put their winning $90,100 bid down without even checking out the property first.

While the couple finds meaning in the purchase due to their strong affinity for the city of San Francisco, a small piece of irony seems to have special meaning for Taiwan-born Cheng and Hong Kong-born Lam. Presidio Terrace was racially segregated and only whites could purchase property on the street until a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1948.

Cheng and Lam quickly moved on the land in April of that year.

The auction reportedly came about after the Presidio Terrace Association, the group that has owned and managed the common area at Presidio Terrace since 1905, failed to pay annual property taxes of less than $14 a year.

But eventually they decided that they could charge “a reasonable rent” for the 120 parking spaces on the street instead.

Pricey: Homes on the street cost an average of $5.1m. After looking at 40 parcels, he wound up with Presidio Terrace.

In a letter sent to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last month, Scott Emblidge, the association’s attorney, alleges that those tax bills were repeatedly sent to the wrong address.

‘I was shocked to learn this could happen, and am deeply troubled that anyone would choose to take advantage of the situation and buy our street and sidewalks, ‘ one homeowner, who did not wish to be named, told the Chronicle. They only notified the homeowners that they’d bought the street in May when they approached the homeowners association asking if they’d be interested in purchasing the street back, the Sacramento Bee reported.

A Treasurer-Tax Collector spokesperson says the city followed all requirements, adding that nearly all local homeowners “pay their taxes on time-and they keep their mailing address up to date”.

Since it’s been two years since the sale, Fried said, there’s a slim chance it will get overturned.

The street-a block-long, private, and oval-shaped with a round-the-clock guard-is home to what the Chronicle calls “35 megamillion-dollar mansions”. The block is known for its exclusive, privacy-loving residents, with past homeowners who include United States senator Dianne Feinstein and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.