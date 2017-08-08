CPS lays off more than 950 staff, including 356 teachers

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Monday he was holding off issuance of up to $6 billion of bonds to help pay down the state’s more than $14 billion in overdue bills despite the state comptroller’s public plea for the debt sale. Rauner also moved to contain costs going forward, changing the hold-harmless provision to a per-pupil hold-harmless mandate after 2021 and removing the minimum funding requirement, she said. As the keeper of the state’s checkbook, Mendoza has great leeway to decide who gets paid when, and in some cases whether to stop payments altogether. The pile grew rapidly during a 2-year budget standoff between Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature. Since enacting its first budget in two years along with a $5 billion income tax hike, and subsequently evading junk bond ratings, the state’s so-called credit spread over MMD’s benchmark triple-A yield scale has narrowed. “So I am asking you to once again join me in speaking up. You can make a difference”. Lawmakers have yet to take action on the amended version of the bill. He said payment on Medicaid bills draws an equal amount of reimbursement in federal funding. “It is a public safety issue, and we will do all we can to protect the residents and infrastructure of our state”, said Governor Rauner. “Our office contacted hers last week identifying potential fund transfers and interfund borrowing options to begin paying down the backlog”.

“Better interest rates are available”, Frerichs said in a statement.

“What we need now is movement from the governor’s office and a solid timetable for refinancing the debt”.

